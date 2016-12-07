Biker dies after Lostock Hall crash

A BIKER has died after a crash in Lostock Hall this afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

They were called at approximately 4.25pm by the ambulance service to reports of an incident on Leyland Road, in which a motorcyclist had collided with a van.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been named although his next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while accident investigators carried out enquiries and police say they spoke to several witnesses in the area at the time – but would still like to hear from anybody who saw the incident but has not yet been spoken to by officers.

Sergeant Malcolm Bell, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with this man’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would appeal to anyone with information to contact police.

“If you saw what happened, please contact us.”

Leyland Road was closed for five hours closed between Fir Trees and Coote Lane and reopened just after 9pm.

Anybody with information should contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting log number 895 of December 7th.