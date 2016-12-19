Witness appeal after 86-year-old seriously hurt in crash

An elderly man has suffered serious injuries after his car span into a ditch in Longton.

Police said at 2.30pm on Thursday, December 15, a Nissan Note travelling along Brownhill Lane, Longton towards the direction of the A59 Longton Bypass, collided with a Citroen Relay travelling in the opposite direction.

The Citroen span off the road and landed in a ditch, leaving the driver, an 87-year-old local man with multiple chest injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Sgt Adam Dawson from the Road Policing Unit said: “We need anyone who may have seen anything to speak to us.

“If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 688 of December 15.”