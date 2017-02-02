Snub row over ‘top priority’ road repair

Questions have been raised over why a main road deemed a ‘top priority’ for resurfacing two years ago still hasn’t been repaired.

County Councillor Graham Gooch described Chapel Lane in Longton as “in a shocking condition”, along with Longmeanygate in Midge Hall.

He claims Lancashire County Council’s highways boss Coun John Fillis deliberately ignored advice and spent cash in other areas.

He said: “Chapel Lane was top of the list prepared by highway engineers in 2015 to be repaired but they were overruled by the Cabinet Member and the money was spent elsewhere in a more favoured area.”

A spokesperson for LCC said: “All of our schemes are subject to a technical assessment of need and prioritised according to their condition and other strategic factors alongside all other A,B and C classified carriageways.

“Resurfacing of Chapel Lane is scheduled to be completed in March 2017. Longmeanygate unfortunately just missed the cut off for the 17/18 capital programme and is currently being considered for 2018/19.”