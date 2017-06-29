Police officer denies rape allegations

A police sergeant accused of attempting to rape a woman and repeatedly assaulting her has denied the allegations.

Jonathan Allwright, who is currently suspended from duties, has told a court that her claims are untrue.

49-year-old Allwright, of Manor Court, Longton, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court denying four assault charges, one of attempted rape and an alternative offence of indecent assault.

The jury has heard that that the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, only revealed what she claims had happened some years later after she spoke to officers about an unrelated matter.

Allwright told the court that he had not caused any of the alleged victim’s injuries, some of which he said happened after she fell and he claimed that she had assaulted him. He also denied attempting to rape her. He said that he had thought they were going to have sex as they had earlier been “canoodling” and ended up naked in bed. But she then said she did not want to and so they did not do so, court heard.

“I probably huffed a little bit and we went to sleep,” he claimed.

Allwright said that he had been a corporal in the Royal Military Police serving with the Army in Northern Ireland and Germany before joining the police.

He got choked up as he relived slipping on tarmac in Northern Ireland and realised it was “a chunk of flesh” of a soldier blown up in car bomb.

He said he has been on an anger management course but did not know if he had post traumatic stress disorder. “I have seen things that will last for a long time,” he added.

