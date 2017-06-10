Fallen tree blocks popular walk

A fallen tree has blocked part of a popular walk in Longton

The willow tree is blocking a path alongside the Longton Brook, close to Shirley Avenue

Coun Graham Gooch said a professional would have to be called in to deal with the problem.

He posted on social media: "The Brook Path is blocked west of Shirley Lane by a fallen tree.

"The old willow tree near the ‘waterfall’ has collapsed across the path.

"You can crawl under it but not advisable.

"I will report it to Lancashire County Council, it will require professional cutting."