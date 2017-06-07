Hospice challenge turns up the heat

Supporters of St Catherine’s Hospice are set to get hot under the collar this summer as the charity holds its firewalk challenge.

The charity’s popular Yellow Day Garden Fete on Sunday June 25 will this year play host to the sizzling stunt.

The Lostock Hall hospice has teamed up with UK Firewalk to see if supporters can handle the heat and brave a brisk walk over coals reaching a blazing 649°C.

Scott Bell, founder of UK Firewalk and former Guinness World Record holder of the longest firewalk at 100m, said: “Firewalking sounds dangerous but it’s actually very safe, and people get an instant buzz out of it.

“On the day we’ll go through an hour’s safety training to prepare people - both physically and mentally - and get them excited for the feat.

“We give them an exercise to help combat their fears, and I give a demonstration to show how it’s done.

Yellow Day will also feature family-fun attractions including inflatables, garden games, stalls, live music and dance displays.

To sign up to the Firewalk or make a yellow ribbon dedication, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.