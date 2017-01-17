Fresh plea to stop county lane crashes

A call has been made for more police action preventing accidents on a busy country road.

From 2011-16 eight ‘slight’ accidents and one serious accident were reported in Cuerdale Lane between Samlesbury and Walton-le-Dale.

Last weekend a motorist was rescued from a ditch after their car ended up on its side. Although there is no suggestion that speed played a part, it has reignited a years-old debate on safety.

County Coun Barrie Yates said he was frustrated a hand-held speed camera bought for the police by the Neighbourhood Committee was used.

He said: “Cuerdale Lane is notorious for speeding. We want the police to use the camera, but they say they haven’t got the people to patrol with it. We as a County Council have lowered the speed limits, but if the police don’t enforce them, it means nothing.”

Ch Insp Damian Kitchen insisted Lancashire Police were not complacent and work with councils and residents, but due to increasing demand, officers must focusing on areas where the most casualties are recorded and injuries most severe.

He said: “Engagement and education is key to ensuring that the public fully understand our work in this area and so that motorists are aware of the dangers around the ‘Fatal Four’ that persist in causing death and serious injury. These are drink driving, speeding, seat belt wearing and mobile phone use.

“Where engagement and education does not work, then we can and will prosecute, but our ultimate aim is to keep everyone using the roads in Lancashire safe and to deal with incidents proportionately.

“We also run campaigns focusing on road safety in specific areas and we work alongside the council, LFRS and NWAS to deliver the Wasted Lives programme to students at colleges, which focuses on the tragic deaths of young people on the roads to educate them about road safety. This is something we will continue to look at in the future and to raise awareness around key issues that can result in a collision or a casualty.

“Officers not just in roads policing, but particularly in neighbourhood teams, work closely with partners including the council and communities to look at how we can better educate each other around road safety and target the things that really matter to them. We always endeavour to respond to local concerns in relation to excess speed and road safety, and we would urge anyone with concerns to get in touch with their local neighbourhood teams, contact details can be found on the ‘Your Area’ section of our website http://www.lancashire.police.uk/your-area.aspx.”