FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star rated businesses in South Ribble

All the businesses rated three stars in the food hygiene ratings by South Ribble Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Friday, March 31.

Three stars

Anna’s Plaice, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 97 Bannister Drive Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2GD, 3

ANS Private Ltd, Retailers - other, 41 Moss Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4XA, 3

Antonello’s, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 69 Hough Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2SA, 3

Baxi Staff Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Baxi Heating Club Street Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6FN, 3

Best One, Retailers - other, 9-11 Poplar Avenue Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6JJ, 3

Brindle Brothers, Retailers - other, 336 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6EH, 3

Burger King, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Burger King Restaurant Craven Drive Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BZ, 3

Cafe D’Licious, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 4 Hope Terrace Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RU, 3

Chicken Barbecue, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 39 Hough Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2SB, 3

Chicken Deli/Welcome To Barbados, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 68 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1XB, 3

Cod’s Plaice/Mumbai Masala, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 104 - 106 Towngate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2LR, 3

Community Centre, Other catering premises, Fairhaven Housing Association Crownlee Penwortham Preston, PR1 0PA, 3

Dario’s, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Darios Pizza 240A Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EA, 3

Dunkirk Hall, Other catering premises, Dunkirk Hall Dunkirk Lane Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7SW, 3

First Footsteps Ltd, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 53 Fox Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1HA, 3

Happy House, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 63 School Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2TU, 3

Hennel Lane News and Off Licence, Retailers - other, 21 Hennel Lane Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4LB, 3

Huntleys Country Stores, Retailers - other, Huntley Gate Farm Whalley Road Samlesbury Preston, PR5 0UN, 3

I and J Meats Ltd, Retailers - other, 131 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 3XJ, 3

Indiana, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Marias 83 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1XB, 3

Isolabella Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 81 Hough Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2YD, 3

Kam’s Corner Shop, Retailers - other, 1 Wham Lane New Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 4XB, 3

Kebab House, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 16 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NE, 3

Kim’s Butty Box, Mobile caterer, 0 Marathon Place Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire, , 3

Kowloon, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 92 Leyland Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9QJ, 3

Little India Cuisine Ltd, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Little India 32 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0DQ, 3

Longton House, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 53 Chapel Lane Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5WA, 3

Luigi, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 328 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1UQ, 3

Marias Kitchen, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Centurian House Centurion Industrial Estate Centurion Way Farington Preston Lancashire, PR25 4GU, 3

Manhattan, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 11 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NP, 3

McColls, Retailers - other, 69 Royal Avenue Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1BX, 3

Mr Whippy, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale Lancashire, , 3

Munchies, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 192 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6TP, 3

Orchid Cafe and Bar, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 139 Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5AB, 3

Pizza Roma, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Pizza Roma 1B Victoria Terrace Watkin Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RX, 3

Pizzarium, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 143 Station Road Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 3

Pleasant Retreat, Pub/bar/nightclub, Pleasant Retreat 2 Watkin Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RD, 3

Puccini, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 244A Cop Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9AB, 3

Red Lion Public House, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Red Lion 138 Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5AU, 3

Rigbye’s Village Store, Retailers - other, 6 Main Square Buckshaw Village Chorley Lancashire, , 3

Riverside Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 1 - 3 Leyland Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9QH, 3

Robinsons Farm Ices, Mobile caterer, 0 Towngate Leyland Lancashire, , 3

Sandy Banks Care Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Barrisle Nursing Home 17 Greenside Gardens Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7SG, 3

Sangam Balti House, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Sangam Balti House First Floor 14 - 15 Hope Terrace Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RU, 3

Shaws Sandwich Bar, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 345 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EE, 3

Shazo’s, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 3 Towngate Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2EN, 3

Spice Fusion, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 50A School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QE, 3

Spice Up India, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 153A Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5AB, 3

Subway, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 393 - 395 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EJ, 3

Subway, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Subway Unit 9 The Capitol Centre Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AW, 3

Sylhet Fusion, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Unit 9 Clifton Parade Bristol Avenue Farington Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4YU, 3

TG Clarkson + Son, Retailers - other, 346 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1TB, 3

The Chef, Mobile caterer, Buckshaw Village Site Wigan Road Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 5NG, 3

The Deli, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 78 Liverpool Old Road Walmer Bridge Preston, PR4 5GE, 3

The Hunters, Pub/bar/nightclub, Welcome Tavern Hennel Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5UL, 3

The Lalbagh, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 18A Liverpool Road Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 0DQ, 3

The Shampan, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 97 Pope Lane Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 9DB, 3

The Sir Tom Finney, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Tom Finney Birch Avenue Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0LP, 3

Tootsies Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Ice Cream Parlour 10 Bridge Court Liverpool Road Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JT, 3

Truck Stop, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Liverpool Old Road Much Hoole Lancashire P, PR4 4RB, 3

Turkish Delight, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 11A Preston Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4NT, 3

Ye Olde Hob Inn, Pub/bar/nightclub, Hob Inn 8 - 9 Church Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EP, 3

Yum Yum, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 14 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NE, 3

Yu’s Garden, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 145 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6LA, 3

Zhen Zhen, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 464 Leyland Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RY, 3