FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: South Ribble’s ‘delighted’ with food hygiene ratings

Businesses in South Ribble can celebrate one of the best sets of food hygiene ratings in the country – with nowhere given the lowest grade.

Exactly 489 businesses scored the recommended three stars or more with most gaining the full five stars, meaning their hygiene was very good.

The Rams Head, Pub/bar/nightclub, 67 Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5HA, 5

Only four will be getting regular visits from council inspectors after receiving one star and being told they need major improvements.

One star ratings

These businesses were Crispy Fried in Leyland, Lucky Star Chinese in Hutton, Much Hoole Village Shop and Romero’s Pizza’s and Kebabs in Leyland.

Two other businesses were also told to improve after being rated at two stars.

The Bag Inn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Bag Inn 259 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6LE, 5

Two star ratings

But 339 businesses were given top marks and the councils says businesses are responding well to the checks.

A South Ribble Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme aims to help customers make a more informed decision about where they eat out and buy their food, while encouraging businesses to maintain or improve cleanliness and safety in preparing food.

“When local businesses get low scores, we work very closely with them to help them address any issues and achieve higher ratings on their next inspection.

The Curious Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 21-23 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 5

Three star ratings

“We are delighted that 98.7 per cent of all food outlets in South Ribble achieved a rating of three or above. It shows that businesses are responding positively to the checks we have put in place.

“Our residents tell us that they like the ratings and those who score highly tell us they are proud to display their rating to help promote their businesses, as they feel it gives them a competitive edge.”

Four star ratings

Pizza Costa, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Unit 6 Clifton Parade Bristol Avenue Farington Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4YU, 2

These ratings are accurate as of Friday, March 31.

Five star ratings

Panel: What is the scores on the doors hygiene ratings system and how does it work?

The scores on the doors food hygiene system was established in 2011 and, in Preston, council inspectors visit food premises and give a rating out of five.

A spokesman from the Food Standards Agency explained there are three key elements in how an inspector gives a business a rating.

“A food safety officer inspects a business to check that it meets the requirements of food hygiene law,” they said.

Romeros Pizzas and Kebabs, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Romeros Pizzas and Kebabs Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 1

“The officer is from the local authority where the business is located.

“At the inspection, the officer will check: How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

“The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

“How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

“Each of these three elements is essential for making sure that food hygiene standards meet requirements and the food served or sold to you is safe to eat.”

Lucky Star Chinese Cuisine, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 159 Liverpool Road Hutton Lancashire, PR4 5FE, 1

Much Hoole Village Shop, Retailers - other, Much Hoole Post Office 2 Smithy Lane Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4GN, 1