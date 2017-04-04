Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: One star rated businesses in South Ribble

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the businesses rated one star in the food hygiene ratings by South Ribble Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Friday, March 31.

One star

Crispy Fried, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 310 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1UL, 1

Lucky Star Chinese Cuisine, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 159 Liverpool Road Hutton Lancashire, PR4 5FE, 1

Much Hoole Village Shop, Retailers - other, Much Hoole Post Office 2 Smithy Lane Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4GN, 1

Romero’s Pizzas and Kebabs, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Romeros Pizzas and Kebabs Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 1