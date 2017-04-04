FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Five star rated businesses in South Ribble

All the businesses rated five star in the food hygiene ratings by South Ribble Council inspectors.

These ratings are accurate as of Friday, March 31.

Five stars

Academy@Worden, School/college/university, Worden Sports College Westfield Drive Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1QX, 5

Aldi, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Adjacent To Easthams Farm Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BJ, 5

Aldi, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Aldi Stores Westgate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2LX, 5

Alexanders, Mobile caterer, 0 Kingsfold Drive Penwortham Lancashire, , 5

All Hallows Roman Catholic High School, School/college/university, All Hallows Roman Catholic High School Crabtree Avenue Preston Lancashire, PR1 0LN, 5

American Chicken Hut, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 131 Station Road Bamber Bridge Lancashire, PR5 6QP, 5

Americano, Mobile caterer, 0 Kingsfold Drive Penwortham Lancashire, , 5

Ami’s Kitchen, Manufacturers/packers, 32 Fernleigh Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7AL, 5

Andys Fresh Fish, Mobile caterer, EH (Out Of Borough Addresses) Civic Centre West Paddock Leyland Lancashire, , 5

Ann Smith, Retailers - other, 4 Glamis Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4YP, 5

Aromas, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 13 - 15 Hough Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2SD, 5

Arrowsmith Lodge Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Arrowsmith Lodge Bournes Row Hoghton Preston Lancashire, PR5 0DR, 5

Asda Stores, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, 171 - 177 Towngate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2TE, 5

Ashbridge On Ribble, School/college/university, Ashbridge Nursery School Victoria Road Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AB, 5

Ashbridge School & Nursery Ltd, School/college/university, Ashbridge School Lindle Lane Hutton Preston Lancashire, PR4 4AQ, 5

Ashleigh Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Ashleigh Private Nursery Marsh Lane Longton Preston, PR4 5ZJ, 5

Autograph The Food People, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 1 South Rings Business Park Craven Drive Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BZ, 5

Baked With Love, Other catering premises, 44 Church Terrace Blackburn Road Higher Walton Preston Lancashire, PR5 4DY, 5

Bamber Bridge Football Club, Pub/bar/nightclub, Irongate Ground Brownedge Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6UX, 5

Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Bamber Bridge Methodist Church Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6ED, 5

Bangla Fusion Wine Bar Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Bangla Fusion Liverpool Old Road Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JQ, 5

Batleys Cash & Carry, Distributors/Transporters, 70 Walton Summit Centre Banksfield Place Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 8AD, 5

Baxterstorey Caterers, Other catering premises, Lutra House Dodd Way Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 8BX, 5

Beeston Manor, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, Beeston Manor Country Hotel Quaker Brook Lane Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0RA, 5

Beijing Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Beijing Restaurant 11 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 5

Black Bull, Pub/bar/nightclub, 83 Pope Lane Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 9BA, 5

Blue Ocean Indian Cuisine Balti House, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Blue Ocean Indian Takeaway (Unit 3) Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4JN, 5

Bon Appetit, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 47 Cann Bridge Street Higher Walton Preston Lancashire, PR5 4DJ, 5

Booths Supermarkets, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Booths - General Store Millbrook Way Penwortham Preston, PR1 0XW, 5

Bright Sparks Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 4 New Lane Penwortham Preston, PR1 9JE, 5

Broadfield House Home For The Aged, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Broadfield House Home For The Aged Broadfield Walk Leyland Preston, PR25 1NB, 5

Brookhaven Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Simeon House Gough Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6AQ, 5

Brownedge St. Marys Rc School, School/college/university, Brownedge St Marys Rc School Station Road Bamber Bridge Lancashire, PR5 6PB, 5

Bryn Cottage, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Ribblesdale Service Station Liverpool Road Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JX, 5

Bukhara Restaurant, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Bukhara Preston New Road Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0UP, 5

Busy Bees Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Kindercare School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston, PR26 6QE, 5

Butties 2 Go, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 2 New Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9JE, 5

Cafe Noir, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Cafe Market Hall Northcote Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2AA, 5

Cake Tin Treats, Retailers - other, 77 Collins Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QU, 5

Calming Event and Venue Dressing, Retailers - other, 23 Fairfield Street Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5HX, 5

Calvert House, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Calvert House Mill Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1HY, 5

Campbells Caravans Preston, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Campbells Ltd Watkin Lane Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5RD, 5

Candy Bar Occassions, Mobile caterer, 4 Broad Croft Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5NN, 5

Candy Cakes, Retailers - other, 53 Holland House Road Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4JH, 5

Carr Manor Nursery School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 10 Cann Bridge Street Higher Walton Preston Lancashire, PR5 4DJ, 5

Chapel Lane Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 254 Chapel Lane New Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 4AB, 5

Charnock Farm, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Charnock Farm Cafe Wigan Road Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 5DA, 5

Cheese Cabin, Retailers - other, 3/4 Market Hall Northcote Street Leyland Preston, PR25 2AA, 5

Chestnut Grove Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Chestnut Grove Rest Home Todd Lane South St Catherine’s Way Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5XE, 5

Chick-a-Pea, Retailers - other, 19 Broad Oak Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0UX, 5

Choice Cake Creations, Retailers - other, 15 Grove Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1UU, 5

Clough House Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 7 Worden Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3EL, 5

Compass Contract Services Ltd At Balshaws CE High School, School/college/university, Balshaws C Of E High School Church Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3AH, 5

Coote Lane Residential Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Coote Lane Residential Home Coote Lane Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5JE, 5

Costa, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Costa Preston New Road Mellor Brook Lancashire, , 5

Creative Cakes, Manufacturers/packers, 9 Fossdale Moss Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7AS, 5

Cuerden Church School, School/college/university, Cuerden Church School Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6ED, 5

Cuerden Nursery School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Cuerden Church School Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6ED, 5

Cumberland School, School/college/university, Cumberland School Church Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EP, 5

Daddy’z, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 71 Royal Avenue Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1BX, 5

Daisy Chain Day Care Nursery Ltd, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Daisy Chain Day Nursery Hastings Road Leyland Preston, PR25 3SP, 5

Delhi Belly Street Food, Mobile caterer, 3 Abbotts Close Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4NU, 5

Della’s Deli, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Centurion Way Farington Lancashire P, PR26 6TT, 5

Dine, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Dr Oetker (UK) Limited 20 Marathon Place Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7QN, 5

D’Licious Catering, Retailers - other, 11 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QR, 5

Dolphin Inn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Dolphin Inn Marsh Lane Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JY, 5

Domino’s Pizza, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 148 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6TP, 5

Domino’s Pizza, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Domino Pizza 3 Churchill Way Leyland Preston, PR25 3LZ, 5

Dorret Conway, Manufacturers/packers, 38 Beechway Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0XS, 5

Dowry House Private Nursery, Pub/bar/nightclub, Dowry House Private Nursery St. Marys Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6TE, 5

Dunbia, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Dunbia Preston Limited Church Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6AL, 5

Dunelm Mill Shop, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Dunelm (Soft Furnishings) Limited Capitol Centre Walton-Le-Dale Preston, PR5 4AW, 5

Eagle and Child, Pub/bar/nightclub, Eagle and Child Hotel 30 Church Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3AA, 5

Eat Cakes By Susan, Retailers - other, 32 Todd Lane South Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5XE, 5

Ed’s Plaice, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 131A Bent Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 4HS, 5

Elior UK Ltd At Tesco Leyland Colleague Room, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Tesco Stores Limited Towngate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2FN, 5

Elizabeth Saunders, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Ash Joinery Saunders Lane Hutton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5SA, 5

Embleys Nurseries, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Embleys Nurseries Liverpool Old Road Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4RL, 5

Emma’s Luxury Cakepops & Cupcakes, Retailers - other, 3 Pear Tree Street Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EZ, 5

Em’s Cakes, Retailers - other, Martin Hall Farm Moss House Lane Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4TE, 5

Everything Under The Bun, School/college/university, 0 Newfield Road Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 5

Fairview, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 44 Cann Bridge Street Higher Walton Preston Lancashire, PR5 4DJ, 5

Farington Chippy, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 57 Stanifield Lane Farington Preston Lancashire, PR25 4QA, 5

Farmers Arms, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Farmers Arms Wham Lane Whitestake Preston, PR4 4JS, 5

Fat Jax Chutney, Manufacturers/packers, Unit 18D Boxer Place Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7QL, 5

Feast, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Chesters Curry House 29 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NP, 5

Food Fayre At The Pear Tree, Pub/bar/nightclub, Pear Tree Hotel 2 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QL, 5

Footprints Child Care Ltd, School/college/university, 0 School Lane Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 5

Fox and Lion, Pub/bar/nightclub, Fox and Lion Inn 1 Towngate Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2EN, 5

Fox Lane Catering, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Leyland Fox Lane Sports Club Fox Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1HB, 5

Frankie & Benny’s, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Frankie And Bennys Unit 2A The Capitol Centre Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AW, 5

Frest Dutch Waffles, Retailers - other, 5 Devonport Close Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4LW, 5

Frosted Cakes Ltd, Manufacturers/packers, 2 Fernleigh Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7AL, 5

Fry Inn, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 18 Watkin Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RD, 5

Galloways Bakers, Retailers - other, 35 Hough Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2SB, 5

Gilly’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Kaths Fish and Chips 23 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NP, 5

Glovers, Manufacturers/packers, 344 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1UQ, 5

Glovers, Manufacturers/packers, 85 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1XB, 5

Glovers Bakery, Retailers - other, 209 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6LD, 5

Glovers Bakery Limited, Manufacturers/packers, Glovers Bakery 1 Victoria Terrace Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5RX, 5

Golden City Chinese Take Away, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 107 Brownedge Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5AE, 5

Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery, Manufacturers/packers, 18 Hough Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 2SD, 5

Greggs North West, Manufacturers/packers, 50 Hough Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 2SA, 5

Gregson Lane Chippy, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 309 Gregson Lane Hoghton Preston Lancashire, PR5 0DP, 5

Grill To Fill, Mobile caterer, 0 Flensburg Way Farington Moss Lancashire, , 5

Gusto Italia, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 50B School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QE, 5

Halls 2U, Mobile caterer, 0 Main Square Buckshaw Village Lancashire, , 5

Happy Bunnies, Retailers - other, 4A Chapel Lane Longton Lancashire, PR4 5EB, 5

Happy Valley Take-Away, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 3 Severn Drive Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4TD, 5

Higher Walton Pizzas, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 32 Church Terrace Blackburn Road Higher Walton Preston Lancashire, PR5 4DY, 5

Holiday Inn Express, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, The Preston Hotel Reedfield Place Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6AB, 5

Home Baking, Retailers - other, 153 Dunkirk Lane Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7SP, 5

Hospital Inn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Hospital Inn 333 Brindle Road Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6YP, 5

Hutch, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 171B Liverpool Road Hutton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5FE, 5

Hutton Grammar School, School/college/university, Hutton Grammar School Liverpool Road Hutton Lancashire, PR4 5SN, 5

Icare GB Limited, Other catering premises, I Care GB Limited, Unit C2 Binary Court Western Avenue Matrix Park Buckshaw Village Chorley Lancashire, PR7 7NB, 5

Ice Dreams and Coffee Beans, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 17 - 19 Church Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3EJ, 5

J & L Vintage Tea Rooms, Retailers - other, 23 Brindle Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6RN, 5

Jam Jar Puddings, Retailers - other, 10 Prospect Place Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9JR, 5

JB’s Kitchen, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 4 School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QD, 5

JK Burger, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD London Way Walton-Le-Dale Lancashire, , 5

Jo’s Big Baps, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 372 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, , 5

Juice Fit, Retailers - other, 4 Priory Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0AR, 5

Kensington Nursery School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 44 - 46 Kensington Avenue Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0EE, 5

KFC, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 458 Leyland Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RY, 5

KFC, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Kentucky Fried Chicken Preston New Road Mellor Brook Preston Lancashire, BB2 7PU, 5

Kings Castle, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 466 Leyland Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RY, 5

La Corte, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Old Police Station Golden Hill Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NN, 5

Lancashire Football Association, Pub/bar/nightclub, County Ground Thurston Road Leyland Preston, PR25 2LF, 5

Late Shop Leyland, Retailers - other, United Norwest Co-op Limited Dunkirk Lane Leyland Preston, PR26 7SN, 5

Late Store, Retailers - other, Late Store 79 Pope Lane Penwortham Preston, PR1 9BY, 5

Lathams Of Broughton, Manufacturers/packers, 161 Liverpool Road Hutton Preston, PR4 5FE, 5

Laurel’s, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 46 Cann Bridge Street Higher Walton Preston Lancashire, PR5 4DJ, 5

LCCS At Cop Lane CE School, School/college/university, Cop Lane Ce School Cop Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9AE, 5

LCCS At Coupe Green County Primary School, School/college/university, Coupe Green County Primary School Coupe Green Hoghton Preston Lancashire, PR5 0JR, 5

LCCS At Farington County Primary School, School/college/university, Farington County Primary School Rose Street Farington Preston Lancashire, PR25 4GH, 5

LCCs At Farington St. Pauls C Of E School, School/college/university, St Pauls Church Of England Primary School Croston Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR26 6PR, 5

LCCS At Golden Hill Short Stay School, School/college/university, Golden Hill Short Stay School Earnshaw Drive Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1QS, 5

LCCS At Howick Primary School, School/college/university, Howick Primary School Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0NB, 5

LCCS At Kingsfold Primary School, School/college/university, Kingsfold Primary School Martinfield Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9HJ, 5

LCCS At Lever House County Primary School, School/college/university, Lever House County Primary School Bristol Avenue Farington Preston Lancashire, PR25 4QP, 5

LCCS At Leyland Methodist Infant School, School/college/university, Leyland Methodist Infant School Canberra Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3ET, 5

LCCS At Leyland Methodist Junior School Kitchen, School/college/university, Leyland Methodist Junior School Kitchen Canberra Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3ET, 5

LCCS At Longton School, School/college/university, Longton School School Lane Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5YA, 5

LCCS At Middleforth C Of E School, School/college/university, Middleforth C Of E School Hill Road South Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9YE, 5

LCCS At Moorhey School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Moorhey School Far Croft Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5SS, 5

LCCS At Moss Side County Primary School, School/college/university, Moss Side County Primary School Paradise Lane Moss Side Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR26 7ST, 5

LCCS At New Longton C Of E School, School/college/university, New Longton All Saints C Of E School Hugh Barn Lane New Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 4XA, 5

LCCS At Northbrook Primary School, School/college/university, Northbrook County Junior School Bannister Drive Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2GB, 5

LCCS At Penwortham County Primary School, School/college/university, Penwortham County Primary School Crookings Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0HU, 5

LCCS At Samlesbury C Of E School, School/college/university, Samlesbury C Of E School Potters Lane Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0UE, 5

LCCS At St Catherines RC School Kitchen, School/college/university, St Catherines Roman Catholic School Moss Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4SJ, 5

LCCS At St Teresas Primary School, School/college/university, St Teresas Primary School Stanley Grove Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0JH, 5

LCCS At St. Annes School, School/college/university, St Annes School Slater Lane Moss Side Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1TL, 5

LCCS At St. Leonards C Of E Primary School, School/college/university, St Leonards Church Of England Primary School Walton Green Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4JL, 5

LCCS At St. Mary Magdelenes School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, St Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic School Buller Avenue Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9QQ, 5

LCCS At St. Patricks School, School/college/university, St Patricks School Higher Walton Road Walton-Le-Dale Lancashire, PR5 4HD, 5

LCCS At Walton-Le-Dale County Primary School, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Walton-Le-Dale County Primary School Severn Drive Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4TD, 5

LCCS At Wellfield County Secondary School, School/college/university, Wellfield County Secondary School Yewlands Drive Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2TN, 5

LCCS At Whitefield Road Primary School, School/college/university, Whitefield Road Primary School Whitefield Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0RH, 5

LCCS At Woodlea School Junior School, School/college/university, Woodlea School Junior School Woodlea Road Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1JL, 5

Leyland Cross Fish and Chips, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 15 Church Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3EJ, 5

Leyland Fish and Chips, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 358 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1TB, 5

Leyland Lion, Pub/bar/nightclub, 60 Hough Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR5 1SP, 5

Leyland Pentecostal Church, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Church Broad Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2FT, 5

Leyland Road Lunch Club, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Penwortham Methodist Church Leyland Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9XR, 5

Leyland Service Station, Retailers - other, Leyland Service Station Wigan Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 5UF, 5

Leyland St. Mary’s Catholic Technology College, School/college/university, St Marys Roman Catholic High School Royal Avenue Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1BX, 5

Lidl, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Lidl 1 Churchill Way Leyland Preston, PR25 3LZ, 5

Lisa’s O’cakesions, Retailers - other, 18 Dorchester Avenue Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4PE, 5

Londis, Retailers - other, 5 Severn Drive Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4TD, 5

Longton Nursing And Residential Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Longton Nursing And Residential Home 11 Marsh Lane Longton Preston, PR4 5ZJ, 5

Lostock Hall Kebab House, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 12 Hope Terrace Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RU, 5

Louise Nixon Cake Design, Retailers - other, 103 Liverpool Road Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 0QB, 5

Lucy’s Tea Time Treats, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 123 Towngate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2LQ, 5

Mad Hatters Tea Shop, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 2B Franklands Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5PD, 5

Mario’s Fish and Chips, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 70 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1XB, 5

Market Patisserie, Retailers - other, Market Hall Northcote Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2AA, 5

Marvel, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 64 Liverpool Road Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 0DQ, 5

Marylands Private Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Bloomfield House/Marylands Nursery Pope Lane Penwortham Preston, PR1 9DE, 5

Masons Baker and Confectioners, Retailers - other, 40 School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QD, 5

McDonalds, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd Churchill Way Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3LZ, 5

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd The Capitol Centre Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AW, 5

Mellors Catering Services, School/college/university, Little Hoole County Primary School Dob Lane Walmer Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR4 5QL, 5

Mellors Catering Services, School/college/university, Lostock Hall High School Todd Lane North Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5UR, 5

Mi Technology Group Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Leyland Technical Centre Aston Way Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7TZ, 5

Mini Chef, Mobile caterer, 69 Old Hall Drive Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6EU, 5

MITIE Catering Services Ltd (gather & Gather), Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Staff Canteen Interbrew (uk) Limited Cuerdale Lane Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0XD, 5

Morrisons, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Morrisons Supermarket Olympian Way Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 3UR, 5

Moss Farm Meats, Retailers - other, 29 Midge Hall Lane Midge Hall Leyland Lancashire, PR26 6TN, 5

Moss House Farm Caterers, Other catering premises, Unit 17F Boxer Place Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7QL, 5

Much Hoole Play Centre, Other catering premises, Much Hoole Play Centre Moss House Lane Much Hoole Preston, PR4 4TD, 5

Much Hoole School, School/college/university, St Michaels Church Of England Primary School Liverpool Old Road Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JQ, 5

Naaz Brasserie, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Naaz Indian Restaurant Club Street Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6FN, 5

Nabs Head Hotel, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, Nabs Head Hotel Nabs Head Lane Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0UQ, 5

Nice One Ices, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Brownedge Road Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 5

No 15 At Macmillans, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 15 Priory Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0AR, 5

Oakmount Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Oakmount Day Nursery Kellet Lane Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6AN, 5

Ocen Fish and Chips, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Ocean Fish and Chips Dunkirk Lane Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7SN, 5

Old Oak Service Station, Retailers - other, Old Oak Service Station Hoghton Lane Hoghton Preston, PR5 0JE, 5

Optima Catering Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Walton Summit Centre Dodd Way Walton Summit Industrial Estate Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 8BX, 5

Orchard House Nursery, School/college/university, Orchard House Nursery School Orchard Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3SH, 5

P and A Food M. Services At Penwortham Girls High School, School/college/university, Penwortham Girls High School Cop Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0SR, 5

Papa Johns, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Barclays Bank Plc 73 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9XD, 5

Pappa’s Pizzeria, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 74 Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5PB, 5

Paradise House, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Hazel House Nursing Home 30 Paradise Lane Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7ST, 5

Pat A Cake Cupcakes, Retailers - other, 6 Ryefield Avenue Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9EB, 5

Pauls, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Braconash Road Leyland Lancashire, , 5

Pauls Farm Shop Limited, Retailers - other, Pauls Farm 382 Dunkirk Lane Moss Side Leyland Lancashire, PR26 7SY, 5

Peking Inn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 282 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EB, 5

Penningtons, Retailers - other, 150 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6TP, 5

Penningtons, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 27 Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4JA, 5

Penwortham Broad Oak County School, School/college/university, Broad Oak County School Pope Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9DE, 5

Penwortham Chop Suey House, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 54 Liverpool Road Penwortham Lancashire, PR1 0DQ, 5

Penwortham Golf Club, Other catering premises, Penwortham Golf Club Blundell Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0AX, 5

Penwortham Priory Academy, School/college/university, Penwortham Priory Technology College Crow Hills Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0JE, 5

Phils Ices, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Brownedge Road Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 5

Poachers, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, Millers Lostock Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BA, 5

Poplar Fish Bar, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 15 Poplar Avenue Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6JJ, 5

Poplars Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 197 Dunkirk Lane Leyland Preston, PR26 7SN, 5

Porcini’s Ristorante, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 84 Liverpool Road Longton Lancashire, PR4 5NB, 5

Posidon, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 252 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EA, 5

Premier Inn, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, Express By Holiday Inn Craven Drive Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BZ, 5

Prezzo, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 1 The Capitol Centre Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AW, 5

Quality Food Fayre, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Parochial Centre Brownedge Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5AA, 5

Rachel’s Cakes, Retailers - other, 1 Highgate Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0HY, 5

Randall’s Catering Company, Mobile caterer, Binocular View Whalley Road Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0UN, 5

Rascals Party and Play Centre, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit A4 South Ribble Industrial Estate Winery Lane Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4BG, 5

Ravenscroft Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Ravenscroft Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5HA, 5

Reiver House, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 303 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1UP, 5

Relish, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 36B Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0DQ, 5

Rico’s Pizzas, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 88 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QP, 5

Rios Chicken, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Rios Chicken Hut 1 Bridge Court Little Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JT, 5

Robinsons, Mobile caterer, 0 Stanifield Lane Farington Lancashire, , 5

Robinsons Farm Ices, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Brownedge Road Bamber Bridge Lancashire, , 5

Robinsons Farm Ices, Mobile caterer, STREET RECORD Cop Lane Penwortham Lancashire, , 5

Robinsons Ices, Mobile caterer, 111 Wateringpool Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5UA, 5

Runshaw Dining, School/college/university, Runshaw College Langdale Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3AQ, 5

Sadiya Indian Takeaway, Takeaway/sandwich shop, Sadiya Balti House 240 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6EA, 5

Sainsbury’s, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, J Sainsbury PLC Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6BJ, 5

Sainsbury’s, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Kwik Save Birch Avenue Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0LP, 5

Samlesbury Hall Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Samlesbury Hall Preston New Road Samlesbury Preston, PR5 0UP, 5

Sarah’s Ark Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 1 Hollands Farm Wigan Road Leyland Preston, PR25 5UD, 5

Sceptre Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Sceptre Nursery 2 Sceptre Way Bamber Bridge Preston, PR5 6AW, 5

School Lane Super Saver, Retailers - other, 42 School Lane Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QD, 5

Sea Shell, Mobile caterer, Willow House Penwortham Way Farington Preston Lancashire, PR4 4LF, 5

Self Unlimited, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Stanley Grange Roach Road Samlesbury Preston, PR5 0RB, 5

Seven Stars Cp Infants School, School/college/university, Seven Stars Cp Infants School Peacock Hall Road Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1TD, 5

Sheila’s Jams, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 6 Clayton Avenue Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1AT, 5

Shippy Chippy, Mobile caterer, Willow House Penwortham Way Farington Preston Lancashire, PR4 4LF, 5

Simple Cafe and Grill, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 7 Chandler Business Park Talbot Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2ZG, 5

Slaters Catering Limited, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Leyland Golf Club Wigan Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 5UD, 5

Smashing Cakes, Retailers - other, 2 Coniston Drive Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4RN, 5

Snack Attack, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Unit 100B Edward Street Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AQ, 5

Soul Food Express, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 117 Towngate Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2LQ, 5

South Ribble Tennis Centre, Other catering premises, South Ribble Tennis Centre Cuerden Way Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6BJ, 5

Spar, Retailers - other, Walmer Bridge Post Office 108 Liverpool Old Road Walmer Bridge Preston, PR4 5GE, 5

Spar G.E. Murgatroyd, Retailers - other, Spar 148 Brownedge Road Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5AE, 5

Spar Shop, Retailers - other, 40 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston, PR1 0DQ, 5

Spar Stores, Retailers - other, 343 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1UP, 5

Spar Stores, Retailers - other, Spar/Post Office 11/15 Broadfield Drive Leyland Preston, PR25 1GJ, 5

Spar Stores (with Post Office) and Subway, Retailers - other, 3 Victoria Terrace Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5RX, 5

St Johns Luncheon Club, Other catering premises, St Johns Luncheon Club Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR26 8PH, 5

Stanley House Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 326 Croston Road Farington Moss Leyland Lancashire, PR26 6PN, 5

Starbucks, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Starbucks Unit 8 The Capitol Centre Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Preston Lancashire, PR5 4AW, 5

Stickyweeds, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 328 Chapel Lane New Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 4AB, 5

Stonehouse Childcare, School/college/university, 90 School Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2TU, 5

Subway, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 24 Hough Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2SD, 5

Subway, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Five Barred Gate Service Station Spring Lane Samlesbury Lancashire P, PR5 0UX, 5

Sunflower, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 11 Watkin Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RE, 5

Susans Farmhouse Fudge, Manufacturers/packers, Gregsons Farm Preston New Road Samlesbury Preston, PR5 0UH, 5

Sweet Ideas, Retailers - other, 5 Craigflower Court Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6DX, 5

Tasty Plaice, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 41 Linden Drive Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5AR, 5

Taylormade Cake Boutique, Manufacturers/packers, 67 New Lane Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9JH, 5

Taylors Hog Roast, Other catering premises, Hiltons Farm 2 Jane Lane Midge Hall Leyland Lancashire, PR26 6TQ, 5

Tesco, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, 94 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1XD, 5

Tesco, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Tesco Stores Limited Canberra Road Leyland Lancashire, PR5 2EQ, 5

Tesco, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Tesco Stores Limited Towngate Leyland Preston, PR25 2FN, 5

Tesco Family Dining Ltd At Tesco Stores Limited, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Tesco Stores Limited Towngate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2FN, 5

The Bag Inn, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Bag Inn 259 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6LE, 5

The Barn, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 241 - 243 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1XL, 5

The Brambles Residential Care Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, The Brambles Park Avenue New Longton Preston, PR4 4AY, 5

The Brambles School, School/college/university, The Brambles 159 Longmeanygate Midge Hall Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR26 7TB, 5

The Brown Hare, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, The Brown Hare Millbrook Way Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0XW, 5

The Contented Sole, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 13 Hennel Lane Walton-Le-Dale Lancashire, PR5 4LA, 5

The Cow Shed, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 85 Liverpool Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 0QB, 5

The Crafty Potter, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 3 Bridge Court Little Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 5JT, 5

The Crusty Corner, Other catering premises, 103 Brownedge Road Lostock Hall Preston, PR5 5AE, 5

The Curious Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, 21-23 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NH, 5

The Dairy Shop, Retailers - other, 112 Leyland Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1XE, 5

The Feisty Cow - Mobile, Mobile caterer, Moss House Farm Moss House Lane Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4TE, 5

The Fish Plaice, Retailers - other, 9 - 10 Market Hall Northcote Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2AA, 5

The Folly Coffee House, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Coffee Shop Worden Hall Worden Park Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1DJ, 5

The Fox Cub, Pub/bar/nightclub, Fox Cub Public House Liverpool Road Walmer Bridge Preston, PR4 5JT, 5

The Great Wall, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 286 Golden Hill Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2YH, 5

The Grub Hut, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 353 Leyland Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1UP, 5

The Leyland Centre, Other catering premises, The Leyland Centre King Street Leyland Preston, PR25 2LE, 5

The Leyland Hotel, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, Feathers Leyland Hotel Leyland Way Leyland Preston, PR25 4JX, 5

The Meadows Residential Care Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, The Meadows Mill Lane Leyland Preston, PR25 1HY, 5

The Midge Hall, Pub/bar/nightclub, Midge Hall 15 Midge Hall Lane Midge Hall Leyland Lancashire, PR26 6TN, 5

The Mill Cafe, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, St Catherines Hospice Lostock Lane Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5XU, 5

The Nursery Leyland Limited, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Childrens Centre 75 Royal Avenue Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 1BX, 5

The One Who Bakes, Retailers - other, 39 Ryden Avenue Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4ZL, 5

The Plaice, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 57 Hough Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2SA, 5

The Play Pad Ltd, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Keel Supply Ltd Unit 2 Haslemere Industrial Estate Tomlinson Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2DY, 5

The Railway At Leyland, Pub/bar/nightclub, Railway Hotel Preston Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4NT, 5

The Rams Head, Pub/bar/nightclub, 67 Liverpool Road Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5HA, 5

The Rose Of Farington, Pub/bar/nightclub, The Rose Of Farington 59 Stanifield Lane Farington Leyland Lancashire, PR25 4QA, 5

The Samlesbury Hotel, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, The Samlesbury Hotel Preston New Road Samlesbury Preston Lancashire, PR5 0UL, 5

The Tucker Box, Mobile caterer, 0 Boxer Place Moss Side Industrial Estate Leyland Lancashire P, PR26 7QL, 5

Thindian Food To Go, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 18 Chapel Brow Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3NE, 5

Thoroughgoods, Retailers - other, 222 Leyland Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9TA, 5

Tickled Trout Service Station, Retailers - other, Tickled Trout Filling Station Preston New Road Samlesbury Lancashire, PR5 0UJ, 5

Tinkerbells Bridge Inn, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Bridge Inn 6 Leyland Road Penwortham Preston Lancashire, PR1 9XR, 5

Torotrak, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Torotrak 1 Moss Side Industrial Estate Aston Way Leyland Preston, PR26 7UX, 5

Touch Of Love, Retailers - other, 11 Market Hall Northcote Street Leyland Lancashire, PR25 2AA, 5

Touch Of Love, Retailers - other, 7 Leyton Avenue Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1AQ, 5

Traceys Seafood, Mobile caterer, 3 Tuson Croft Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5AR, 5

Trattoria San Marco, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Black Horse Hotel 237 Liverpool Old Road Much Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4RJ, 5

Tuk Tuk, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 129 Station Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6QS, 5

Vernon Carus Sports And Social Club, Pub/bar/nightclub, Vernon Carus Sports And Social Club Factory Lane Penwortham Preston, PR1 9SN, 5

Victoria Cakes, Other catering premises, 30 School Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2TS, 5

Victoria Chip Shop, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 1 Victoria Street Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5RA, 5

Waitrose Limited, Distributors/Transporters, Waitrose Distribution Centre Unit 5 Eaton Avenue Matrix Park Buckshaw Village Lancashire P, PR7 7NA, 5

Waitrose Ltd, Retailers - supermarkets/hypermarkets, Waitrose Capitol Way Walton-Le-Dale Lancashire P, PR5 4AW, 5

Walmer Bridge Day Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 74 Liverpool Old Road Walmer Bridge Preston, PR4 5GE, 5

Walmer Bridge Tandoori, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 65 Liverpool Old Road Walmer Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR4 5QA, 5

Walton Arms, Pub/bar/nightclub, Walton Arms St Aidans Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6GD, 5

Walton House Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Walton House Nursing Home 188 Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale Preston, PR5 4PD, 5

Wellington Park, Other catering premises, Wellington Park Church Road Leyland Preston, PR25 3AB, 5

Whitefriars Nursery, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Whitefriars 1 Hill Road Penwortham Preston, PR1 9XH, 5

Willowbrook Rest Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, 1 - 3 Todd Lane South Lostock Hall Preston Lancashire, PR5 5XD, 5

Winnie’e Delights, Retailers - other, 15 Riversedge Road Leyland Lancashire, PR25 1TQ, 5

Withy Arms Leyland, Pub/bar/nightclub, Roebuck Hotel Roebuck Hotel 3 - 5 Worden Lane Leyland Lancashire, PR25 3EL, 5

Withy Grove Nursing Home, Hospitals/Childcare/Caring Premises, Withy Grove Nursing Home Poplar Grove Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6RE, 5

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Retailers - other, 3 Withy Grove Road Bamber Bridge Preston Lancashire, PR5 6WY, 5

Wonderland, Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen, Communications House Lancastergate Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 2EX, 5

Woodnook, Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house, 116 Marsh Lane Longton Preston Lancashire, PR4 5YL, 5

Woods Farm Shop, Retailers - other, Springfield Farm Knoll Lane Little Hoole Preston Lancashire, PR4 4TB, 5

You & Me, Takeaway/sandwich shop, 63 - 65 Turpin Green Lane Leyland Preston Lancashire, PR25 3HA, 5