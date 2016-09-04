Fears after two fatal crashes on same road

Villagers worried about safety on a road where there have been two fatal crashes in two years are expected to voice their concerns at a council meeting next week.

Pedestrian Nick Farrimond, 35, died this week after a collision with a car in Pope Lane, Whitestake, just 50 yards from where a 38-year-old driver was killed in October 2014. Now a councillor who lives near to the scene of both crashes says local fears could surface when parish elders meet in the village hall on Monday at 7.30pm. “The fact that there have been two fatalities almost at the same spot in less than two years is very concerning,” said Coun Tom Hastewell, chairman of Hutton Parish Council.

“This is likely to be raised when we have our scheduled meeting on Monday. We normally set aside time for the public to raise any matters which are troubling them and this is likely to be brought up.”

The latest collision happened in the early hours of Monday when Mr Farrimond suffered fatal injuries when he collided with a car, believed to be a red Peugot. It is thought he had been standing by the roadside waiting for a taxi.

Police said a 32-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

The crash followed a fatal incident in October 2014 on the same stretch of road. Car driver Kevin Wilson was killed when he lost control of his MG ZT-T, mounted the grass verge and ploughed into a tree.

Coun Hastewell said: “Fatal accidents are rare in this area, so to have two in less than two years at virtually the same spot is very unusual. Road safety in Hutton is paramount and because of these two crashes concern has risen locally.

“It is important we raise public awareness and see if there is anything we, as a parish council, can do to make things safer along that stretch.”