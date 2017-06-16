Brown bin charge decision next week

South Ribble residents will soon have to pay for their garden bins to be emptied, if bosses agree a new policy next week.

It comes just three months after reassurances by leader Peter Mullineaux that “all alternatives” to make up a budget shortfall would be explored before bringing in the charge in April 2018.

Peter Mullineaux, leader of South Ribble Borough Council

After acknowledging concern about the plan for an annual £30 charge per brown bin, in March he said: “As we go forward over the next year, other options might become apparent. A lot of residents don’t want the garden waste charge, so if there’s another option we can take, that will make a difference, then we will seriously consider it before next year’s budget.”

However, in the cabinet agenda for Wednesday, it states the need to introduce a charging policy has been established through the approved budget and “therefore no other alternatives have been considered.”

But the council insist the wording has been misinterpreted due to its vagueness.

CounMullineaux said: “We have worked hard to explore all other possibilities, but sadly, with the pressure of Lancashire County Council withdrawing their £1m cost sharing agreement, we unfortunately face no other option than to now consider introducing these charges.

“As a Council, we are absolutely committed to protecting frontline services for all our residents and always strive to offer real value for money. We are one of the last councils in Lancashire to look to implement this scheme, and the income we would generate from the charges would ensure we can continue to provide a first class waste collection service in South Ribble.”

Most other councils in Lancashire already charge for garden waste collection.