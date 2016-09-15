Young woman stabbed in early hours as detectives appeal for witnesses

After a woman was stabbed in the early hours of the morning, Lancashire detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called around 2.15am yesterday, September 14, after reports of an assault in Bmaber Bridge, Preston.

Police believe the victim, a 25-year-old woman, had been walking on Station Road when she was stabbed around 1am.

The female suffered a single stab wound to her stomach and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by paramedics. The injury is not life-threatening.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and detectives are continuing to appeal for information.

Det Con Mark Burns, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation but are keen to talk to anyone who can assist with our enquiries.

“While we have made one arrest, we want to speak to anyone who was in the Station Road area between 1am and 2am yesterday. If you saw or heard anything which may help us, please get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a man who assisted the injured female following the incident.

“I am looking to speak with that male and would urge him to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1612193.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 41-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of assault – grievous bodily harm and bailed to October 24.