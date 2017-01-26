Step closer for mill site redevelopment

The long-awaited redevelopment of a former mill site has moved a step closer.

On Wedneday night South Ribble Council’s planning committee gave the green light for Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd to build 188 new homes on the Wesley Street Mill site in Bamber Bridge.

The6.72 hectare site was fully cleared in 2015 but has since been left as a wasteland, despite permission being granted for residential development in August 2013.

This week’s permission was for mostly semi-detached houses. It is proposed 170 will be offered on the open market, with 18 as ‘affordable homes’.

Ian Simpson, land director for Countryside said: “Our aim is to transform this brownfield site with high quality homes that are both affordable and available for a wide range of people. We have developed a successful partnership model, working with registered social landlords, private rental sector specialist, Sigma and local communities to create vibrant, mixed tenure neighbourhoods.

“We understand and appreciate the heritage of this site but also issues the local community has faced with a lack of progress on its redevelopment. Our partnership model enables us to build quickly and our approach to place making will see the rapid emergence of an attractive development.”

Permission was granted despite local concerns over extra traffic, a loss of parking spaces and worries services such as doctors and dentists will struggle to cope with demand.

As part of the development, Cuerden School’s playing field would be re-sited.

No date has been given by Countryside for when work will start.