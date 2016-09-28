Spades in ground as work starts on £3m regeneration

Work has begun to transform Bamber Bridge with a £3.35 million ‘super scheme’.

The town centre will take on the feel of a tree-lined avenue and a public garden will be created, which has taken its theme from the Old English name for Bamber Bridge ‘brycg’ which translates to ‘tree bridge’.

The work began with the erection of the welcome sign and community garden. Improvements to roads and pavements will start in October.

Coun Phil Smith of South Ribble Council said consultations mean money is being spent on what people want, and businesses, residents and visitors are already benefitting.

He said: “Using the town’s history as a focal point makes this project all the more special, and I hope locals take a sense of pride and of ownership in their new town centre.”

An iconic “warm welcome to Bamber Bridge” sign – made by the creators of the First World War memorial in Lostock Hall – will be erected near to the motorway junction. As the central focal point of the scheme, the public garden will also feature a landmark iron tree sculpture made from different metals, which will change colour as it weathers.

There will also be major upgrades to Station Road, with wider footpaths, enhanced crossings and more on-street parking, making it more pedestrian-friendly.

Specially-designed bus stops and benches will fit in with the historical theme of the scheme.

The Bamber Bridge improvements have been designed to be dementia friendly with upgraded signage, a sensory garden and seating area.

County Coun John Fillis said: “All of these improvements aim to make it a more inviting place for people to live, shop and work.”

The scheme is funded by the £434m City Deal.