New housing development gets the seal of approval

The long overdue redevelopment of a former mill site has been given the go ahead by council bosses

South Ribble Borough Council have granted planning permission for 188 new housing properties in Bamber Bridge, located on land just off Wesley Street.

Developers Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd are now set to include 18 affordable homes in the plans, with 170 offered on the open market.

The 6.72 hectare site, pictured, was cleared for development in 2015 but since then, has been left empty waiting for a new development to materialise.

The development will have two access roads, one from Wesley Street and another from Station Road.

Land director for Countryside Properties, Ian Simpson, said: “Our aim is to transform this brownfield site with high quality homes that are both affordable and available for a wide range of people.

“We have developed a successful partnership model, working with registered social landlords, private rental sector specialist, Sigma and local communities to create vibrant, mixed tenure neighbourhoods.”

Residents have previously voiced their concerns over the plans in regards to extra traffic and extra demand places on local public services.