New entrance idea to reduce traffic

Supermarket bosses are looking at ways to reduce congestion around their store.

Sainsbury’s has applied for a new vehicle access to their premises in Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, after gridlocking problems.

The proposal, which has been submitted to South Ribble Council for approval, involves an entrance off Lostock Lane, and reconfiguration of the car park.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “We have recently applied for a new exit point from the store to ease traffic congestion around the Lostock Lane/Cuerden Way signal junction and our existing store exit.

“Currently customers leaving Sainsbury’s and traveling west on the A6 need to negotiate both junctions and add to delay and congestion.

“The proposal includes a left turn out of the car park on to the A6 which will avoid the need for this traffic to use these junctions.

“The proposal will also aid bus services which currently serve the bus stop on Cuerden Way.”