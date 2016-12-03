Knife-wielding robber threatens shopkeeper before stealing cash

A thief threatened a shopkeeper with a knife more running off with a large sum of cash.

At around 8.45pm last night (Friday) a man entered the Bargain Booze store on Station Road, before threatening staff with a knife and demanding cash from the till.

He then leaned over the counter and grabbed around £200 before making off through the main entrance, police say.

Lancashire Police is now appealing to anybody who saw the incident, or who knows anything about it, to contact us as soon as possible.

Sergeant Ian Moore, of Preston CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the members of staff who were simply going about their work.

“We are now determined to locate this offender and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who knows who is responsible, to come forward.”

The offender is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, of slim build and aged in his late 20s. He was wearing a light grey jogging top with a hood over his head and light grey jogging bottoms.

The weapon used is described as a kitchen bread knife.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1467 of December 2.