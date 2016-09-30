Barber cutting flash figure with cash pile

Photos of a Bamber Bridge barber surrounded by £12,000 cash, in the style of American rappers, have gone viral.

Twenty five year old Craig Colman has posted several pictures of himself on social media, lying in a pile of £10 and £20 notes, and throwing them into the air.

Craig Colman, 25, of Euxton, whose photos showing �12,000 in cash have gone viral

He said he was celebrating saving up enough money to fund a round the world trip to countries including Indonesia, Bali, Australia, Thailand and Hawaii.

Although he admits he’s had several ‘haters’ comment on his Facebook posts, more than 1,000 people shared the photos within an hour and he wants people to be inspired.

He said: “There was a time when I had split up with my girlfriend of five years, I wasn’t working, and I was living in a flat in Euxton and I didn’t have any money.

“I’d also been in a few different schools and people were telling me I’d never get anywhere, never achieve anything and I’d end up in prison.

“So I decided to do something about the situation. I enrolled at barbering college and worked hard.”

After at first working out of a wardrobe in his bedroom, Craig set up his own shop in Chorley three years ago, then moved to Bamber Bridge, saving up whenever he could.

He added: “Look at it the other way and be inspired. I used to have to look behind the back of the settee for a quid to eat, but people don’t know that. I want to show people that if you try hard, you can achieve your goals.”

Craig has now closed his barber shop in Station Road, and will set off on his travels next week, barbering in hostels as he goes. His long term goal is to make a new life in Australia, where he says barbers can charge up to £120 a cut - a bit different to the £8.50 he’s used to.