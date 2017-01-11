Andrea quits in ‘bully’ row

A councillor has announced her resignation from South Ribble Council after 10 years, saying she is “appalled” at the way members treat one another.

Andrea Ball, who represented Bamber Bridge North, handed her resignation into on January 3, stating on Twitter she was “Starting 2017 as I mean to go on!”

In a statement to the Evening Post, she blasted the behaviour of members of the local Conservative party, following their handling of a taxi licensing scandal last year.

It follows her decision to leave the Tory group in July and sit as an Independent Conservative.

She said: “Why did I resign?

“1. Having taken the tough decision to break away and become an independent Councillor, having lost faith in the conservative party in South Ribble, seeing first-hand how colleagues treated each other and were allowed to do so appals me.

“2. Having had an opinion and voicing my concerns to be shut out and treated with disdain – if this is how local politics is developing then I want no part in it.”

Coun Peter Mullineaux, leader of the Council and the Conservative group, said: “After hearing the news that Mrs Ball was stepping down as a South Ribble Borough Councillor I was sad and upset that she had decided to resign.

“Mrs Ball obviously had her own views and concerns which unfortunately could not be addressed to her satisfaction.

“I feel it is only right that as the new leader of the South Ribble Borough Council and the Conservative Group Leader that I take the opportunity to thank her for the the work she has done over the years and wish her well for the future.”

Mrs Ball thanked staff at the council and other colleagues from different parties. She added: “Other colleagues from the Labour and Lib Dem parties have also proved that there can be respect for party members whatever your opinion.”

Coun Paul Foster, leader of the Labour group, said: “We are really disappointed that Andrea has made the decision she has, but given the treatment she has been subjected to by members of the Tory Group, fully understand.”

A by-election will take place on May 4.