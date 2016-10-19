Man found dead in River Ribble after huge search

A massive search for a missing Ribchester man has ended in tragedy after his body was found in the River Ribble.

Stewart Carysforth, 73 from Ribchester, was reported missing from home at around 7pm on Sunday October 16 after his family became concerned as to his whereabouts.

Stewart Carysforth, 73, from Ribchester.

Police says Mr Carysforth was known to enjoy walks and an operation involving a police helicopter, fire brigade drone, mountain rescue teams and search dogs was launched to find him.

But after the search had to be called off during Sunday night and on Monday afternoon his body was located in the River Ribble, less than a kilometre from his house.

Detective Inspector Nicola Bithell, from Blackburn CID, said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to Mr Carysforth’s family at this incredibly sad time.

“We are now determined to give them some answers and are trying to piece together his final movements so we can work out what led to his death.

“It appears Mr Carysforth may have been fishing shortly before he died so somebody may have seen him close to the river, or may have seen him making his way there from his home.

“If you have any information that could help us piece together his final hours, please make contact with us as soon as possible.

“We would like to stress that we are not treating his death as suspicious at this time. It appears that Mr Carysforth may have been taken ill, or that this was a tragic accident”

Police are now appealing for help piecing together the final movements.

Police describe Mr Carysforth as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with grey hair. He was wearing a grey jumper, green cords and a checked shirt. He was wearing green Wellington boots.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anybody who saw him between Saturday, October 15 and Monday, October 17.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1231 of October 16.

“A file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”