Wellies sell out as Festival takes off

Longridge became the new home of rock as music lovers descended on the town for the Rock the Lakes Festival

And in shops about town wellington boots were flying off the shelves as the festival crowd tried to battle the elements and the mud on Longridge Showground off Lower Lane.

Longridge hosted the Rock the Lakes Music Festival over the weekend. Blood Brothers on stage. PIC BY ROB LOCK 21-8-2016

Around 1000 people arrived in Longridge for the three-day rock spectacle, the first to be held in the market town.

The line-up included a host of live tribute acts including the AC/DC Experience. The Phonics, QueenEsque and State of Quo

Organiser Mike Blundell said despite the horrendous weather the feedback had been ‘absolutely fantastic.’

He added: “It was a mud bath but everybody enjoyed every bit of it.”