Life lessons in safety

Health and safety was the topic of the day when 300 primary school children made a visit to Longridge High School.
The youngsters took on an active role in a series of safety workshops, part of a special safety event involving the NHS, Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
School and Community manager at Longridge High School Caroline Bridge helped to organise the day, and said it had been a great success.
Over the three hour session, pupils were involved in nine workshops looking at issues from alcohol awareness to fire safety, working alongside children with disabilities and safer travel, bullying, healthy eating and internet safety.
Mrs Bridge added a highlight of the day for the children had been a demonstration by Lancashire police dogs Rustic, Mel and Zeus, who showed how they would help to track down and apprehend criminals .