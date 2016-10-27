Life lessons in safety

Health and safety was the topic of the day when 300 primary school children made a visit to Longridge High School.

The youngsters took on an active role in a series of safety workshops, part of a special safety event involving the NHS, Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Photo Neil Cross Longridge High School Safety Town event for primary school children Freddie Slater of Whitechapel

School and Community manager at Longridge High School Caroline Bridge helped to organise the day, and said it had been a great success.

Over the three hour session, pupils were involved in nine workshops looking at issues from alcohol awareness to fire safety, working alongside children with disabilities and safer travel, bullying, healthy eating and internet safety.

Mrs Bridge added a highlight of the day for the children had been a demonstration by Lancashire police dogs Rustic, Mel and Zeus, who showed how they would help to track down and apprehend criminals .

Photo Neil Cross Longridge High School Safety Town event for primary school children Amber Cragg of Longsands

Photo Neil Cross Longridge High School Safety Town event for primary school children Freya Hesketh and Millie Woods of Goosnargh Oliversons with PC Sarah Sapey and Mel, a drugs dog