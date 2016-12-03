Four fire crews tackle huge barn fire

Multiple crews are working hard to tackle a huge barn fire in Lancashire.

The barn was well alight when crews from Preston, Leyland, Hyndburn and Blackburn arrived at 7.30am this morning and the flames are still being tamed some nine hours later.

Located on Fleet Street Lane in Ribchester, the blaze has meant the road has been closed since the crews’ arrival.

Using an aerial ladder platform to gain access to the roof, firefighters sprayed the free-standing building with water in an attempt to quash the fire.

Preston Fire Station’s crew manager Rob Barker said: “The fire was going pretty well when we arrived early this morning.

“It was mainly the hay that was on fire, which is very difficult to put out. We had to use a farmer’s tractor pull the hay out of the building to avoid the fire getting any bigger.

“Crews are still at the scene but the fire is nearly extinguished. The road won’t reopen until everything is safe so hopefully that won’t be too much longer.

“At this time we are still investigating the cause of the blaze.”