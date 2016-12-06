Dad makes heartbreaking appeal to make 'special memories' for his seriously ill daughter

A Longridge father has made a heartbreaking appeal to raise funds to take his seriously ill daughter on a trip of a lifetime.

Lacey-Mai O'Donnell-Turner, who turned one last month, has heroically battled illness since she was born five-and-a-half weeks early at Royal Preston Hospital.

Lacey-Mai has had a tough start to life.

Parents Tommy Turner, 35 and Tracy O'Donnell, 42, were even given the devastating news their daughter might not make it off the neo-natal ward.

Her father detailed how she suffered brain damage after complications at birth on her Gofundme page and revealed how she was left blind and developed epilepsy following her traumatic start to life.

But Lacey-Mai went on to beat the odds and after eleven weeks she returned home to live with her parents and two siblings Sean and Mikaela.

Her father said: "After 11 long weeks on December 23 2015 Lacey was finally allowed to come home but still needing constant monitoring and suction. "After a few months at home Lacey became unwell again and needed to go back to hospital where she was diagnosed with two forms of epilepsy -Infantile Spasms and Myclonic Jerks so she is now on two forms off medication too try keep these fits under control."

"It really breaks our hearts as parents to have to go through this but we stay strong for Lacey and her brother and sister."

Her parents have a grueling 24-hour schedule and take it in turns to care for their daughter who needs round-the-clock care. They are now looking to raise some funds to take their children to Disney Land to make some special memories.

Her father said: "We are trying to fundraise to achieve a couple of family trips away especially to Disney Land as Lacey-Mai loves Minnie Mouse. She is in and out of hospital a lot and it would be good to get away as a family to make some special memories."

If you can help Lacey-Mai's appeal you can find her fundraising page here - https://www.gofundme.com/laceymai-s-fund?ssid=829481996&pos=1