Artists descend into Longridge to compete for cash prize

More than 80 artists descended into a Ribble Valley town to compete for a big cash prize.

Based out of Longridge art gallery, ‘Create Longirgde’ gave 86 artists one day to paint a picture of something within three miles of the town.

Kathleen Ashall from Longridge paints a poppy field in Townley Gardens at the 'Create Longridge' art festival

Bad weather conditions forced the painters to cover under umbrellas and tents as they painted but gallery team member Alistair Sheret said it was “a fantastic day”.

“The weather was awful,” he said. “But it brought people into Longridge to experience what the town has to offer.

“And people really came and the place was really busy.

“Some of what the artists produced was spectacular.”

Steven Bruce from Blackpool paints the Towneley Arms at the 'Create Longridge' art festival

The £2,000 first prize went to Steve Rustron, from Padiham, for his painting of Beacon Fell from Longridge Fell.

As well as the painting competition, other events on Saturday included glass-making, willow sculpting and art classes in various locations across the town.

“It was a fantastic day,” Alistair said. “The turnout was brilliant and aside from the weather we were really pleased.”