Deadline looms for sports and arts excellence grants

Cash is up for grabs for equipment and tuition by budding young sportspeople, performance artists and community groups in Ribble Valley.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched its 2017 sports and arts excellence grants which have previously helped young borough athletes and performance artists at county and national level, including Rio 2016 silver medallist Jon Schofield and London 2012 silver medallist Samantha Murray.

Cash is also available for capital purchases by sports, community and village hall groups.

Robert Thompson, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “The biggest issue for young people and their parents in pursuing their chosen activity is the cost of instruction, transport and equipment. We hope that by providing support towards these costs, young people will be able to reach their potential.

“Funds are also available for the hard-working sports and community groups, where many of these young people start their careers.”

The grants will be available from April 2017 for sport, dance, drama and music, with priority given to those with a strong track record in their chosen discipline and working towards formal qualifications.

The deadline for applications is January 27. Application packs available from Olwen Heap on 01200 414408 or at www.ribblevalley.gov.uk.