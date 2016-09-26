Driver killed after road smash with lorry

A 28-year-old has died after a crash between a car and a lorry in Ribble Valley, police say.

At around 1.15am a silver Volkswagen Golf was travelling east along Whalley Road, Clitheroe in the direction of the A59 when it was involved in a road smash with a lorry.

The driver of the Golf, a 28 year old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene near Pendleton village.

The road remains closed while an investigation takes place.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses and PS David Hurst of the Road Policing Unit said: “A man has sadly died as a result of this collision and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information that could assist with our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 65 of September 26.

Police have not yet named the victim.