Bird flu zone widens into Ribble Valley

Poultry keepers in Ribble Valley are being advised that measures to try to prevent the spread of avian flu in the UK have been extended.

H5N8 avian flu has been found in a small flock near Settle in North Yorkshire - close to the Ribble Valley border. A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone, which includes parts of the Ribble Valley have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading. The remaining live birds in the flock of chicken have been culled.

The advice from Public Health England is that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency said bird flu does not pose a food safety risk.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead wild waterfowl to the Defra helpline on 03459 335577.