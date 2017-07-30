REVEALED: Where in Lancashire has the worst broadband?

The worst places in Lancashire for broadband have been revealed in a new report.

The study, published by a group of MPs, highlights which parts of the country are lagging behind when it comes to internet speed.

The authors of the Broadbad 2.0 report, call for more to be done to improve connections, with more than 150,000 in Lancashire falling below the proposed minimum standard of 10Mb per second.

The Wyre and Preston North constituency has the worst service in Lancashire. The report found more than a third - 36.2 per cent - of connections fell below the threshold in 2016.

Blackpool South comes out on top in the county but still had 20.4 per cent of connections failing to make the grade.

The worst place in the UK for broadband was revealed to be Ross, Skye and Lochaber, in Scotland, with 65.6 per cent of connections not reaching the minimum standard. The best was Brisol West (11.3 per cent).

Grant Shapps, chairman of the British Infrastructure Group of MPs, said: “Our report calls on the Government to build on their progress of introducing minimum standards for broadband providers.

“It is unacceptable that businesses and homeowners alike still can’t receive fast Internet, and the lack of minimum standards in the sector represents a worrying picture for post-Brexit Britain’s competitiveness.”

The report also calls for automatic compensation for customers getting poor service from their broadband provider.

How does your area compare?

Below is a list of consitituencies in Lancashire and what proportion of broadband connections fall below the proposed minimum standard of 10Mb per second.

Blackburn - 35.2 per cent

Blackpool North and Cleveleys - 27.9 per cent

Blackpool South - 20.4 per cent

Burnley - 28.7 per cent

Chorley - 29.3 per cent

Fylde - 31.9 per cent

Hyndburn - 32.3 per cent

Lancaster and Fleetwood - 27.2 per cent

Morecambe and Lunesdale - 33.4 per cent

Pendle - 23.2 per cent

Preston - 22.3 per cent

Ribble Valley - 33.4 per cent

Rossendale and Darwen - 33.5 per cent

South Ribble - 30.3 per cent

West Lancashire - 35.9 per cent

Wyre and Preston North - 36.2 per cent