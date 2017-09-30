REGIONAL NEWS: Man dropped three-year-old girl from bridge

A man has been arrested after dropping a three-year-old from a bridge into a river in an apparent murder-suicide attempt.

Police were called to Crompton Way in Bolton at 8.30pm yesterday where a 39-year-old man was threatening to drop the girl into the water.

Despite attempts by specialist negotiators, the man dropped the child from a height of 30ft before falling in himself.

The girl suffered a broken wrist. The man received minor injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Supt Paul Savill, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Thankfully the little girl will recover from her physical injuries, but the trauma she was put through is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with her and her family.”