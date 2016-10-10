Your tributes to Dylan Crossey

Tributes have flooded in online for Dylan Crossey who was killed after being knocked off his bike on Friday night.

Here are just some of the many tributes posted to lep.co.uk as well as our Facebook page.

-- Tributes posted to lep.co.uk

Shabaz Ahmed

Arbaaz my son played with Dylan. Dylan was what Arbaaz called a good footballer. My family were shocked and upset to hear of this tragic event. We all will come to terms with this in whatever way. Telling Arbaaz about Dylan's death was difficult. It shows to all of us how life can be taken away any minute. Whenever I think of Dylan I think of his dribbling skills as a footballer. Only two weeks ago Dylan scored and won a game for his club. Last week I again saw him play. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and club.

one more guild

Terrible news. My thoughts are with the boy and his family.

Please remember that cyclists are very vulnerable road users.

Spareusapoundmate

IP young man. My thoughts are with his family at this time

cllrKeith

Truly saddening. Thoughts can only be with Dylans family.

-- Tributes from Facebook

Lynn Michelle Millward

RIP little man u gained your wings far to early 😔 my deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends xx

Sarah Stewart

Still so shock and saddened by this loss my heart is with his family and friends RIP Dylan

Amanda Hayes

So very sad RIP little man xx

Mary Kelly Clause

Oh how terribly sad ..I feel for his poor family he was my sons friend such a nice kid ...god bless and sending my love and deepest condolences to his family ...r.i.p Dylan xxx

Lauren Bleasdale

I can't even begin to imagine what his family and friends are going through, my thoughts and prayers are with them. It's heartbreaking and I hope justice is served on the coward who took off and left Dylan and his friend in the state he did. Goodnight godbless.💔😢

TrishandKeith Ohara

Just read this, I didn't know Dylan but I'm in tears gone to soon condolences to his family 😢

Michelle Sinclair

What a waste of a young life :( thought with the family 💔

Steven Jones

God bless you young man and heaven knows what your family are going through in this difficult time. When will people learn about the dangers of drink driving? One more young life lost all down to some fool who thinks they are above the law.

Sarah Stewart

RIP Dylan. So young so heartbreaking my heart goes out to his family and prayers and hope the drink driver is punished for taking a life and the sentence needs to reflect that he shouldn't see daylight again 😞

Gaynor Adkins

My sincere condolences to Dylan family and friends. I can't imagine the pain you must be feeling right now. My thought are with you all.

Carol Gradwell

So so sorry for your loss, my daughter Nyki died in a RTA in January and I hope you find the strength to get through this horrendous time. Bless you all

Janet Jim Battersby

My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP young man and fellow North Ender xxx

Bob Rowland

Thought he might pull through, gutted to hear he didn't make it.. everyone at the scene, did there very best to help him. RIP

Beverley Smithson

So Young ,so sad God bless you Dylan, and my thoughts are with your family and freinds at this sad time, God bless you all, xx

Rebecca Grace

Rip Dylan, you'll be sadly missed by your friends and family at this very difficult time. We will never ever forget you. My thoughts and prayers are with your family

Catherine Williams

Woke up this morning as a mum myself heartbreaking thoughts to Dylan family

-- Messages on email

Mandy Holmes

rip Dylan . Thinking of family and friends at this very sad time