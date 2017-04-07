X Factor auditions head to Preston

TV talent show The X Factor is visiting Preston on the lookout for the next big breakout music stars.

The Open Auditions tour will call at St George’s Shopping Centre on Tuesday April 11.

This is part of a nationwide X Factor audition tour, which is visiting towns and cities across the country.

Talent scouts from ITV’s The X Factor are also coming along to an open mic night at the Continental with the chance of being fast-tracked into the competition up for grabs.

Groups or solo singers aged 16-plus can apply by registering online or by just turning up.

So if you think you could be the next Matt Terry, Louisa Johnson, One Direction, Little Mix or Olly Murs, or know someone who you think could be, now is the time to come along and showcase your vocal talent.

Presenter Dermot O’Leary said: “2016 was a fantastic year for The X Factor and now we’re about to kick start the auditions for 2017!

“We found some incredible talent and some amazing voices last year and now it could be your turn.

“Just one audition could change your life so if you think you’ve got what it takes then why don’t you apply?”

This year there are three easy ways to apply:

*Registering online (https://application.xfactor.tv/) for one of the Open Audition cities

*Just turning up at one of the Open Audition cities on the day

*Head to the Mobile Audition Tour which will be visiting smaller towns and cities across the country.

For anyone who isn’t able to make it to any of the auditions you can also send in your own video audition via https://application.xfactor.tv/ .

The Preston auditions at St George’s shopping centre run from 10.30am to 5.30pm.