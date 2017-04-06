Wrestling boss Jeff Jarrett says should Guild Hall will be ‘rocking’ in May

”Preston Guild Hall is going to be rocking, fans won’t have seen anything like it”.

To say the Jeff Jarrett is excited about wrestling returning to Preston in May is an understatement.

Co-founder of Impact wrestling Jeff Jarrett

The co-founder of Impact Wrestling is bringing a staple of childhoods in the 1970s and 80s to the iconic city venue.

And the former WCW champion says the Guild Hall is the perfect venue.

“After visiting Preston last month it really is an iconic venue,” the 49-year-old said. “The Guild Hall is almost the perfect place to hold the event because it has that intimate feel which all the best wrestling arenas have.

“There’s going to be something for everyone, plenty of hard-hitting action as well as paying homage to legends of the past. This is going to be seen across the world and although you can enjoy watching wrestling on TV, one thing I always hear is ‘I didn’t realise how much fun watching it live is’.

“That’s the biggest understatement and the fans will be going wild in Preston because they’re in for something like they’ve never seen before. There’s no better time for wrestling to return and May 25 can’t come soon enough.”

Three decades after legendary stars such as Big Daddy and Mick McManus left British screens, the iconic World Of Sport Wrestling will be filmed in front of a live Preston audience as ITV work on a 10-part series.

The new series will feature the best of today’s wrestlers from the current UK wrestling scene with two live shows at the Guild Hall on May 25 and 26.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am this morning from here