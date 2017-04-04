Woman taken to hospital after blaze breaks out a Preston flat

A woman has been taken to hospital suffering with the effects of smoke inhalation after a major fire broke out at her ground floor flat, say fire services.

Crews received a call from a member of the public reporting the blaze on St Peter's Street at around 6pm on April 3.

Crewsreceived a call from a member of the public reporting the blaze onSt Peter's Street at around 6pm on April 3. Pic: Googlemaps

On arrival, firefighters found a middle-aged woman outside of her property suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

She was given first aid and then taken to hospital by ambulance while crews tackled the blaze.

Crew Manager Mark Woodward said: "We arrived at the property and could see flames issuing out of the lounge windows and smoke pouring through the property.

"We treated a woman who we found outside for smoke inhalation and she was transferred to hospital by ambulance.

"The fire was well established and fully involved all parts of the flat. Properties surrounding the flat were evacuated as a precaution.

"We used hose-reel jets and breathing apparatus to combat the fire which completely destroyed the property. A ventilation unit was used to to clear the smoke.

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Crews were at the scene for around three-and-a-half hours.