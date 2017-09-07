Search

Woman suffers smoke inhalation following grill pan fire in Preston

Firefighters gave first aid to a woman suffering from smoke inhalation following a grill pan fire at her home in Preston.

Two fire engines were called to the scene of the incident in Hamer Road at which food in a grill pan had ignited just after 2pm this afternoon.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire had burnt out without spreading to the surroundings but the householder had inhaled smoke and firefighters administered first aid prior to the arrival of Ambulance paramedics."

Firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract smoke from the first floor kitchen.