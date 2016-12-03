Woman escapes car blaze which halted M6

A woman was able to get out of her car before it burst into flames on the M6.

Northbound traffic was brought to a standstill as fire crews raced to put out the blaze on the hard shoulder just north of the Tickled Trout exit.

One lane was closed while emergency service crews cleared the scene.

The incident happened at around 9am this morning between junction 31 A59 Preston New Road and junction 31a B624.

A witness to the fire said: “The front end of the red car looked completely burned out but the front looked brand new. There are tailbacks all the way to the M61.”

A spokesman for AA traffic said traffic is now beginning to clear up with fewer delays.

Crew manager for Preston Fire Station, David Widdop said: “When we arrived a woman had already got out of the car, which was on the hard shoulder. She was unharmed but the front of the car suffered extensive damage and we used two hose reels to put out the blaze.

“An investigation in the fire is ongoing but we believe it was caused by an electrical fault.”