Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Samlesbury

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following an early morning police pursuit through Samlesbury, say police.

At around 1.45am on June 26 a vehicle made off from police in Freckleton Street.

Police began a pursuit of the vehicle which turned into a dead-end near the BAE Systems site in Samlesbury.

Officers were then able to stop the car and arrest the female driver.

Police say that a male passenger then made off from the scene and the police helicopter was called in to assist with the search.

A police spokesman said: "Police attempted to stop a car which then made off from the scene. Following a short pursuit the car stopped in a dead-end near the BAE Samlesbury site.

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, but a male passenger made off from the scene.

"He was found a short time later."

Nobody was injured during the incident.