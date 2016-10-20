Search

White van spotted selling fireworks to children

LEP - BONFIRE NIGHT 2015 Families and friends gather for the annual bonfire and fireworks display at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club, Preston.

A white van selling fireworks to children has been spotted on several Preston estates.

Trading standards posted on its Facebook page Scambuster Stan that this has led to several reports of anti-social behaviour involving fireworks.

The post also says: “If you see anyone selling fireworks to underage people, please report it to the police on 101, or to me at tsscams@lancashire.gov.uk.

“Lets stay safe on the build up to Bonfire Night.”

The law says it is illegal to buy ‘adult’ fireworks if you’re under 18-years-old.