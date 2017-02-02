‘Welcome Mr Trump’ - Post readers welcome US President after city march

Dozens of Lancashire Post readers have responded to Preston’s protest march against Donald Trump by welcoming the US President’s plans for a UK trip.

While it was revealed more than 28,000 people from across Lancashire have so far signed a petition calling for Donald Trump to be banned from making a state visit to the UK, readers on social media hit back, saying they had no problem with Trump’s visit.

The demonstation in Preston against US president Donald Trump's ban on immigration from Muslim countries

The UK Government petition, which has attracted over 1.7m signatures nationally, is in response to President Trump’s executive order that halts immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

But many Post readers took to Facebook to share counter-petition ‘Donald Trump should make a State Visit to the United Kingdom’, which currently has more than 260,000 signatures.

As of yesterday, 319 people in Preston had signed the petition, with 533 in Chorley, 577 in South Ribble, 538 in the Ribble Valley, 486 in Wyre, 357 in Lancaster and Fleetwood, 429 in Blackpool North and Cleveleys, 380 in Blackpool South, 484 in Fylde, 411 in West Lancashire and 415 in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Dave Cuming posted: “He’s very welcome to come here! He might teach our spineless politicians a thing or two.”

Al Burton also wrote on Facebook: “I signed the ‘let him in’ counter petition. We are out of the EU so why would I want to jeopardise future deals with the USA?”

“Donald Trump, in my eyes, is welcome here. Great to see someone with a bit of backbone tackling what I can only call an invasion,” Chris Toohill posted.

And Jeff Gaffney commented: “Welcome Mr Trump, can’t wait to see you.”

Downing Street this week said its invitation to the President had been accepted and its position had not changed.