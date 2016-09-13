UPDATE: Cyclist in ‘critical condition’ after crash with bus

Lancashire Police is appealing for witnesses after a manw as left in a ‘critical condition’ following a collision with a bus.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Saturday (September 10) when the cyclist, a 42-year-old man from Preston, travelled from Queens Road on to Plungington Road as a double decker bus was travelling in the direction of Preston City Centre.

The cyclist was initially trapped underneath the bus but was freed and taken to Royal Preston Hospital with head, chest and pelvic injuries. His condition is described as critical but stable.

Cyclist seriously hurt after collision with bus - which was packed with trainee doctors

Sgt Adam Dawson from the Road Policing Unit said: “This was clearly a very serious collision and we are still trying to locate any witnesses that we may not have spoken to.

“My thoughts are with the family of the cyclist who is still very poorly in hospital at this time.

“There were a number of passengers on board the bus who thankfully didn’t suffer any injuries and Preston Bus are assisting us with our enquiries.

“If you saw anything that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160910-1466.”