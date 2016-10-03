UPDATE: Car traced after officer hurt in motorway chase

A vehicle involved in a motorway chase, which left a police car overturned, has been traced.

A police car – an X5 SUV - had been involved in the pursuit of a silver Vauxhall Vectra on the M61 southbound near to Rivington Services, after it was believed to have been involved in a road collision on Alfred Street in Blackpool at around 4.50pm on Monday.

As the officer tried to complete a manoeuvre to get the Vectra to stop, the X5 hit the central reservation and overturned, police said.

Police said the officer received minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Part of the M61 was closed while an investigation was carried out.

It was reopened at around 11.40pm on Monday night.

The Vectra was recovered overnight after it was found abandoned in Westhoughton. Enquiries are on-going.