Two women rescued from burning flat

Two women have been rescued from a fire in a flat in the centre of Preston tonight.

Fire services were called to St Peter’s Street near to the Uclan buildings just before 6pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets rescued two women from a fire in a ground floor flat.

The women were reported as being cared for by paramedics after their ordeal. No further details about their condiction are available.

Three fire engines and crews from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham all attended the scene. The fire service say the cause of the fire is to be established.