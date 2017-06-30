Two health professionals take on mammoth mountain climb for men’s mental health

Two health professionals are swapping body transformation for boulders in a bid to raise awareness of mental health in men.

Performance coach, Simon Hall, 27 from Chorley and health food specialist Andrew Naylor, 33 from Preston will attempt to climb and descent from Mount Snowdon in Wales as many times as possible in a 24 hour period.

To make the already grueling challenge even harder, they will ascend each time with 25kg of heavy boulders emblazoned with the mental health issues faced by men today.

Speaking about the challenge, Simon Hall, who is the founder of global personal coaching company, Body Composition Coaching, said: “In my job as a health, wellness and performance coach, I am in a privileged position that men do open up to me and tell me their greatest fears.

“Often, it takes a while to crack them as they are not used to talking openly about what keeps them awake at night, or constantly stressed.

“I wanted to do something that not only highlighted just how much men keep inside, but offer a way that others could join us and open up if they wanted to.”

The general public are invited to join in with the challenge, with some already signed up to do 1, 2 or 3 legs of the ascent/descent loop.

The walk will start from the muster point at the train station in Snowdon at 3pm, with both men expected to be back at the muster point every four hours.

In total, Simon and Andrew are looking to attempt the loop eight times which will cover over 90 miles or the equivalent of three marathons.

Charitable donations to the cause will be split between MIND, the mental health charity that works to raise awareness of mental health issues across the UK, and Body Composition Coaching’s nominated charity, Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley. Simon will also walk in remembrance of close friend Calem Clark from Chorley, who passed away in 2016.

Simon said: “Calem didn’t feel like he could open up to people. I want to change that. I want every person to be able to discuss mental health, without fear of judgement or prejudice.”

“Operating a healthy eating establishment in the city, we see both men and women come in and behave very differently,” Andrew said.

“We engage in conversation and women are eager to open up, whereas men shut down.

“I know myself, in the past it’s been hard to be honest about how I’m feeling or the pressure I’ve faced, but if people keep talking and people realise it’s OK to open up, then the stigma of mental health will diminish.”

A support team of Body Composition Coaches will be on hand at Snowden to offer health, nutrition, fitness and mindset coaching and healthy foods will be prepared in advance by the team at The Health Shack to fuel anyone looking to join the challenge.

To donate to the cause a Justgiving page has been set up at JustGiving or text donations can be made by texting BODY96 plus a donation amount £1, £2, £5 etc to 70070.