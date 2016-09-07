Touching reason Harris is lit up gold

What has the Harris Museum got in common with Edinbugh Castle and the Gateway Bridge in Nashville?

All three- as well as host of other international landmarks - are being lit up gold until the end of September to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The Harris move was arranged between Preston Council and Stephen Walker, whose son Ryan was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour, a type of kidney cancer, when he was three.

Now five years old, Ryan has completed chemotherapy and has started year one at St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School in Penwortham.

Mr Walker, from Lower Penwortham, said: “It’s an iconic building in our home town, so it’s nice to see it lit up in this way.

“Hopefully it will generate some interest from people wondering why it’s lit up gold.”

Preston Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, Councillor Peter Kelly, said: “I’m delighted the council and the Harris can support Childhood Cancer Awareness month by lighting up our iconic building. It seems a small way to get involved and raise awareness, but I’m hoping this will encourage others to Be Bold and Go Gold.”

Staff at the Harris have also been working with the family of Rossendale boy Saul Chapman, who died aged nine after an 11 month battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer - desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT).

Cancer is the single biggest killer of under 18s in the western world.

For more information on the awareness month, visit: https://www.facebook.com/GlowGoldSeptember/