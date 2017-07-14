Tommy Robinson hands petition to school demanding dinner lady be allowed back to work

Far right extremist Tommy Robinson has handed a petition to a Preston school demanding a dinner lady be allowed back to work.

More than 25,000 people have signed the petition after 27-year-old Rachel Booth was suspended after attending a UK Against Hate rally organised by the ex English Defence League leader, Mr Robinson.

It has been more than a month since Rachel was suspended on full pay by Moor Nook Primary School and this morning Mr Robinson marched into the school to hand the petition to headteacher Suzanne Clough.

Afterwards he said: “I’ve been to the school and delivered a petition with 25,000 signatures on it. I also spoke to the parents I believe that the vast majority support Rachel in her battle.

“She’s at home crying her eyes out over all this.”

And mum of five Rachel insists she has done nothing wrong.

“I have a meeting with the school on Wednesday but apart from that I haven’t heard anything,” Rachel said.

“I’m still just hanging around and just want to get back to work.”

Rachel has previously said she has nothing to do with the EDL and only went as a “heartbroken” mum wanting to how her support for the families affected by the Manchester bombing in May.

A spokesman from Moor Nook Primary School said: “We can confirm we have received a petition from Tommy Robinson.”