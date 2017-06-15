Three Preston organisations make North’s top 50 for culture

Three Preston cultural organisations have been named in the top 50 most socially valuable in the North of England.

The Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library (pictured), the Birley Artist Studios and the UCLan-based public art initiative In Certain Places have been selected by this year’s Hannah Directory in recognition of their work over the last year.

The directory looks for outstanding contributions in any activity that is for the common good of the place it happens in.

The Harris, Birley and In Certain Places join artists, musicians, community groups, digital technology companies, policy think tanks, a music festival and a volunteer-run cinema in the fifth edition of the directory, which celebrates people and organisations living and working in places in England’s north.

“I’m delighted to have three Preston representatives in the directory this year,” says Andrew Wilson, who co-ordinates the project. “These three organisations are among those in Preston making a valuable contribution to arts and culture in the North West and I hope by sharing it as part of Hannah Directory it will inspire other people to make even more great stuff happen in places across England’s north.”

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure at the city council said: “It’s fantastic. There are very many creative people in the city who are contributing to a great offer for our visitors and residents that just gets better and better year on year.”

Hannah Directory is in its fifth year, and so far more than 100 people and organisations across the north have been part of it.