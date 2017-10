Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire at a house in Preston this morning.

The casualties were already outside when three fire crews arrived at the scene in Walton View at around 9.15am and an Ambulance was called.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks used two hosereel jets to extinguished the fire on the first floor of the property.

They then used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat. The cause of the fire is to be established.