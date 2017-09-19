Team GB causes a splash in Preston docks

The Great Britain dragon boat squad dropped anchor in Preston’s dock basin for an intensive two-day training camp.

And the visit gave one of the country’s newest clubs a rare opportunity to test themselves against the nation’s best.

The Great Britain mens and women Dragon Boat teams came to Preston Marina



Paddlers from Preston Dragons were able to watch the GB men’s and women’s teams in action in the marina before accepting an invitation to a ‘friendly’ race.



“They gave us a head start and, if I’m being honest’ they were very gentle with us,” said Sue Cameron from the city’s drangon boat racing club.



“They were paddling at about seven knots, we probably do about five. Their fitness levels are just amazing.”



The GB squad train together once a month, with members coming from all corners of the British Isles.



“One flew in from Dubai just for the two-day session in Preston and then flew straight back,” added Sue who is based at the marina. “They were very complimentary about the venue and have promised to come back soon for another training session.”



The Preston club is already winning trophies only a year after settting up. Tonight they will be having a special ceremony at the marina to name their brand new dragon boat.